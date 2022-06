Cordons were erected for a time on Monday night closing off part of Shanreagh Park in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning: “Police are in attendance at an address in Shanreagh Park in Derry/Londonderry following the report of the death of a man yesterday evening, 20th June.

“As police enquiries are ongoing, a post mortem is being scheduled to establish the cause of death.

Shanreagh Park in Derry (File picture: Google Earth).