The PSNI had to beef up their presence on Derry's northern fringes this morning in order to clear a herd of cattle from a major link road.

The Skeoge Road was closed for a short time during the morning rush hour.

The PSNI thanked the public for their patience after reporting "a large number of cattle" had forced the temporary closure of the Skeoge Road close to Lenamore Gardens and Elaghmore Park.

The road was cleared shortly after police arrived at the scene.