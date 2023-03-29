Police carry out Crawford Square search as part of probe into death of man
Police investigating the circumstances of the death of a man at an address in Sandale Park in Derry on Monday conducted a search in the Crawford Square area on Wednesday.
By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the search near Derry city centre was carried out as part of their enquiries into the circumstances of the death of the man in the Greater Shantallow area earlier in the week.
A post mortem is to be held to establish the cause of death, the PSNI said.