Donal Kelly who was last seen on May 10.

Donal is 55 years old, 5'7'', of slim build, and wears glasses.

He was wearing a grey fleece top and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms when he was last seen.

Donal is believed to have travelled into County Donegal on the morning May 10.

The PSNI said An Garda Síochána are aware and are assisting with efforts to locate Donal.