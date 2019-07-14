Police examining circumstances after bodies of man and woman found in Derry property

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies in a house in Derry city centre this morning (Sunday).

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed that police are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman.

The bodies were found at a property on Great James Street this morning and police officers were witnessed at the scene this morning following the discovery.

The spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry/Londonderry this morning.

“Post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.”