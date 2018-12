Police in Derry are urgently seeking to establish the whereabouts of missing person, Charlene Gallagher.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a young lady who we are now treating as a high risk missing person," the PSNI at Strand Road stated.

"If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Charlene Gallagher please phone us on 101 reference 1164 of 14/12/18."