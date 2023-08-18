Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 35-year-old Hassan Sead
Police in Derry have said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ regarding the whereabouts of 35-year-old Hassan Sead.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
He was last seen in Derry wearing tan trousers, white trainers, a hooded sweatshirt in a black and white cow print with a black band and yellow logo. His right arm was in a cast.
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hassan, who may have travelled to Belfast, to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 1365 16/08/23.