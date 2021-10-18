Police increasingly concerned for the welfare of Julie Mullan
Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Derry woman Julie Mullan.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:00 am
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:04 am
Julie was last seen in the area of Creggan on Saturday, October 16, 2021, the police said.
Julie was last seen wearing a black coat, black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. She is also believed to have been carrying an Adidas rucksack.
If you are aware of Julie's whereabouts or see her please give us a call on 101 quoting police referemce 846 of 16/10/2021.