Police investigate after shot fired in Ballymagroarty

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report that a shot had been fired in the Ballymagroarty area last night (Monday 2 July).

Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: “Just before midnight, it was reported that a group of approximately 10 men wearing balaclavas were seen in the area. Some of them were carrying bats and one had a firearm. A shot was then fired at a blue Transit van that was parked on the road in a residential area. It was also damaged with some kind of blunt instrument.

“A second, white Transit van and a grey Vauxhall Cavalier car that were parked in the drive of a house were also badly damaged.

The windscreens and a number of windows in both vehicles were smashed in the incident. Two men, two women and a two year old child who were in the property at the time were not injured.

“We believe that the males involved then left the area on foot.”

The officer appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has information about these incidents to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1738 of 2/7/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.