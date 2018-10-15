Police investigating report of burglary at house in Eglinton

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information after a report of a burglary at a house in the Woodvale Road area of Eglinton.

Detective Constable Devlin said it was reported to police on Saturday October 13 that sometime between 5.30pm on Friday evening and lunchtime on Saturday, entry was gained to the property. “A sum of money was taken during the incident and our enquiries are continuing,” he said.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 748 of 13/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”