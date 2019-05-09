Police investigating Robert Miller RTC death to close section of Crescent Link

A section of the Crescent Link will be closed for an hour tonight as police carry out additional investigations into a fatal road traffic collision that claimed the life of 85-year-old pedestrian Robert 'Robbie' Miller in March.

The PSNI at Strand Road confirmed the citybound side of the Crescent Link near the retail park will be closed at approximately 10.30 p.m.

"This will be for an hour, to facilitate additional investigation into a recent fatal road traffic collision involving a silver Citroen C2 car and a pedestrian.

"It occurred on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8 p.m," said the PSNI.

Mr. Miller, a long-serving member of the River Faughan Anglers, was taken to hospital after being struck by the car but died in hospital from his injuries.

The PSNI have asked anyone with any information regarding this collision to contact its Collision Investigation Unit quoting ref 1231.