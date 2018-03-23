Police issue call to those in community with influence to help combat problem

Police in Derry have called upon parents and anyone with influence to help in the battle to help combat the trouble in the Greater Galliagh area.

A PSNI spokesman said it was important to remind young people of the consequences of getting mixed up in such activity.

He said: “These incidents have included stones being thrown at vehicles on Racecourse Road, items being set on fire on Moss Road and a window of a house in Fergleen Park being smashed.

“Police fully understand the effect anti-social behaviour can have on communities. Police are here to listen to all community concerns and to work with local residents and partner agencies to find a solution to any issues.

“Officers have spoken with local community representatives and we are also endeavouring to use any influence we have to encourage these anti-social elements to stop what they are doing.

“Police would also call upon parents or anyone else with influence on the youths involved in this behaviour to help by knowing where their children are, what they getting up to and reminding them of the consequences of their actions.

“Anyone with any information on recent incidents or with general concerns regarding anti-social should contact the local Neighbourhood Policing Team in Strand Road on 101,” he added.