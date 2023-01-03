Police issue missing person appeal saying they are concerned for welfare of 17-year-old Mary Stokes
Police in Derry have asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of 17-year-old Mary Stokes who has not returned home since New Year’s Eve to get in touch.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have issued a missing person appeal, saying they are concerned for the teenager’s welfare.
"Police are concerned for the welfare of 17 year old Mary Stokes. She left her home in the City Centre of Derry/Londonderry and was due back at 0100 hours on New Year’s Day. She has not yet returned home,” the police service said.
The PSNI at Strand Road said they have been in contact with the teenager on the telephone.
“Police have spoken to Mary on the phone but are keen to see her in person to make sure she is safe and well,” the PSNI stated.
Anyone with any information please get in touch by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 224 of 01/01/23