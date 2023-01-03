Mary Stokes

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have issued a missing person appeal, saying they are concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

"Police are concerned for the welfare of 17 year old Mary Stokes. She left her home in the City Centre of Derry/Londonderry and was due back at 0100 hours on New Year’s Day. She has not yet returned home,” the police service said.

The PSNI at Strand Road said they have been in contact with the teenager on the telephone.

“Police have spoken to Mary on the phone but are keen to see her in person to make sure she is safe and well,” the PSNI stated.