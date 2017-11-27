Police probe assault of man in his sixties at bus depot

A man in his sixties was attacked after getting off a bus in Derry city centre the weekend before last, according to the PSNI, who are hunting the assailant.

Police say they are appealing for information following the assault of the man at the bus depot in the Foyle Street area of Derry on Saturday, November 18.

Constable McCluskey said: “Shortly before 11:45 pm it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted by a man after getting off a bus which had been travelling into the city.

“The assault is believed to have taken place outside shops within the depot.”

Constable McCluskey added: “Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 1466 18/11/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”