Police release images of explosive device found in car in Derry

Police have released images of the bomb found in a car in a built up housing estate in Derry.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the bomb and said it was designed to kill police officers and also could have killed anyone else in the vicinty.

The bomb was discvovered during a major seucrity operation in Creggan from Monday afternoon through into Tuesday morning, and during which 15 families evacuated.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said: “After a lengthy operation, the Army Bomb Disposal Team made safe a Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device.

“We assess that this device was to be used against a police patrol in the Creggan area of the city. It is our assessment that the New IRA is responsible for this bomb. The bomb would have killed or maimed anyone near it when it detonated.”

Ass. Chf. Const. Hamilton added: “Whilst it is the clear intention of the New IRA to murder community police officers trying to keep the community in Derry/Londonderry safe, it is also very clear that NIRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan.

“By bringing a viable bomb into the community they have again proved that have no regard for the lives of anyone living in Creggan. Once again they exploited some of the young people in the community to attack police and have brought disruption and misery to families.

“We want to thank the community for their patience during this public safety operation. We know the impact this has had, especially on residents who had to leave their homes.

“Police will remain at the scene for some time yet to carry out further investigations. A full terrorist investigation has been commenced and we would ask anyone with any information about this bomb or the disorder that occurred to contact police in Strand Road.”

Police said they believe at least two young people were injured while throwing petrol bombs during an operation to deal with an Improvised Explosive Device discovered in a car in the Creggan Heights area of Derry.

Police came under attack from petrol bombers who fired over 40 petrol bombs during the large scale operation in the Creggan area of the city yesterday (Monday).

: “Following a large scale search operation in the Creggan area of Derry, police located a suspect device in a parked vehicle.

“A clearance operation was commenced with a number of families being asked to leave their homes for their own safety.

“During the operation a crowd of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.

“Police believe at least two young people sustained burn injuries when they tried to use petrol bombs to attack the police cordon. No police officers were injured.”