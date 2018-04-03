Police reviewing footage following Derry disturbances

The PSNI have vowed to “robustly pursue” those involved in disturbances in Derry yesterday.

Officers were today expected to continue to review footage gathered in the Creggan area yesterday afternoon relating to those involved in petrol bomb attacks on the PSNI.

The PSNI were hit with petrol bombs and projectiles on Monday. 'Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton made the comments after officers came under petrol bomb attack, not far from where the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee parade, supported by Saoradh, took place yesterday afternoon.

He said the attacks on police were “clearly pre-meditated”.

Around seven petrol bombs were thrown at police as well as items of masonry during the trouble.

There was some damage to police vehicles but no reports of any injuries.

Chief Inspector Morton said: “I want to be clear that for anyone who engaged in actions that were unlawful or detrimental to community safety, there will be consequences through the criminal justice system.

“Police will review all video footage collected and will robustly pursue all possible enquiries to identify those involved and bring them before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact police at Strand Road station on the 101-non emergency number. Information can also be passed to police through your local representatives, or to your local neighbourhood policing officer. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”