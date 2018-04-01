Police searching for bomb after phone warning

Police are looking for a bomb after a warning was called into a local newsroom.

Police confirmed they received a report that a device had been left close to the foot bridge in Strabane around 10.30 p.m. yesterday evening, Saturday, March 31.

A telephone call was made to a local newsroom.

Inspector Vince Redmond said: “An extensive search of the area took place last night involving the air support unit and ATO, but nothing was found.

"A search has recommenced this morning and for the time being, the area will remain cordoned off.

“We understand that this is inconvenient for the local community and we would thank people for their patience and understanding.

“Anyone who comes across a suspicious object should not touch it. Contact police straight away on the emergency number 999.”