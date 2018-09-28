Political leaders hail progress on new hub

The commencement of work to transform the old Waterside Railway station into a state-of-the-art new multi-modal transport hub has been warmly welcomed by political representatives.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor John Boyle, said: “I am delighted that work has commenced on this important project that will successfully integrate transport facilities across the North West region.

“The development of the North West Multi-modal Transport Hub is in keeping with commitments outlined in the Council’s Strategic Growth Plan to work in partnership to develop active travel and modal shift from car to public transport.

“The project will also greatly contribute to the physical regeneration of the Waterside area of the city and successfully link it with the greenway and the peace bridge and a wider cross border integrated public transport service.

“Key to the success of this project is the collaborative working by all agencies to promote sustainable modes of transport and better connectivity that, in turn, will bring about further investment and regeneration in our city and district and wider North West region.”

Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney also welcomed the progress.

He said: “This comes in the same week as work is starting on the Drumahoe to Dungiven section of the A6 road upgrade.

“These are two key infrastructural projects for this area. The new Transport Hub is a very important development for Derry and the North West and will incorporate a new train station, park and ride facilities with approximately 100 spaces and additional facilities to improve public transport in the city.”