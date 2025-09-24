12 photographs of ‘Did Ye Hear About?’...‘The Exodus’ with Brian Dougherty at the Gasyard in Derry

The latest in the series of the Connections Peace Barrier Project’s ‘Did Ye Hear About?’ at the Gasyard saw host and former Derry Journal editor Pat McArt joined by Brian Dougherty of the North West Cultural Partnership to examine ‘The Exodus’.

This refers to the movement of a large percentage of the Protestant Unionist Loyalist community from Derry’s West Bank to the Waterside following the outbreak of ‘The Troubles’.

The event in the Gasyard Centre was well attended with both sections of the community represented.

A section of the attendance at Monday's event in the Gasyard. : .

1. A section of the attendance at Monday's event in the Gasyard.

'The Exodus' author Brian Dougherty in conversation with some of the audience after Monday's event in The Gasyard. : .

2. 'The Exodus' author Brian Dougherty in conversation with some of the audience after Monday's event in The Gasyard.

Audience member Derek Moore making a point at Monday's 'Did Ye Hear About. . . . ?' event in the Gasyard. : .

3. Audience member Derek Moore making a point at Monday's 'Did Ye Hear About. . . . ?' event in the Gasyard.

THE EXODUS. . . . .Author, Brian Dougherty addressing the attendance at Monday's "Did Ye Hear About?" at the Gasyard. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. THE EXODUS. . . . .Author, Brian Dougherty addressing the attendance at Monday's "Did Ye Hear About?" at the Gasyard. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

