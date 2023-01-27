14 photographs of Bloody Sunday art work at Free Derry Corner ‘The Sun Never Set and the Blood Never Dries’

An impressive new art installation highlighting the brutality of imperialism has been unveiled at Free Derry Corner as part of the Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary commemorations.
‘The Sun Never Set and the Blood Never Dries’ is a collaboration between the Bloody Sunday Trust and Arts Everywhere.
Here is a selection of photographs of the art work captured by photographer George Sweeney.
1. One of the projected images, on Free Derry Corner on Thursday evening, of the British colonial past from the 'The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries' art project created by Art Everywhere. The event was part of Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS 118
Photo: George Sweeney
2. One of the projected images, on Free Derry Corner on Thursday evening, of the British colonial past from the 'The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries' art project created by Art Everywhere. The event was part of Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS 117
Photo: George Sweeney
3. One of the projected images, on Free Derry Corner on Thursday evening, of the British colonial past from the 'The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries' art project created by Art Everywhere. The event was part of Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS 116
Photo: George Sweeney
4. One of the projected images, on Free Derry Corner on Thursday evening, of the British colonial past from the ‘The Sun Never Set And The Blood Never Dries’ art project created by Art Everywhere. The event was part of Bloody Sunday 51 anniversary. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2305GS – 115
Photo: George Sweeney