15 largest political parties on the island of Ireland based on first preference votes

An aggregate of results from the most recent polls to the national and regional assemblies (Dáil 2024 and Assembly 2022) shows Sinn Féin is the most popular political force on the island.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – parties who contest elections in the 26 counties only – come second and third, while the DUP – a six county-only organisation – trails somewhat further behind at fourth.

Here is the top 15:

Sinn Féin – 669,015 votes (SF 2022: 250,388; SF 2024: 418,627)

Fianna Fáil – 481,417 votes

Fine Gael – 458,134 votes

Democratic Unionist Party – 184,002 votes

Alliance – 116,681 votes

Social Democrats – 106,028 votes

Labour – 102,457 votes

Aontú – 98,911 votes (Aontú 2022: 12,777; Aontú 2024: 86,134).

Ulster Unionist Party – 96,390 votes

Green Party – 83,344 votes (GP NI 2022: 16,433; GP 2024: 66,911)

Independent Ireland – 78,276 votes

SDLP – 78,237 votes

People Before Profit-Solidarity – 72,803 votes (PBP 2022: 9,798 + Socialist Party 2022: 524 - 10,322 in total; PBP-Solidarity 2024: 62,481).

Traditional Unionist Voice – 65,788 votes

Irish Freedom Party – 14,838 votes

