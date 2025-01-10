1. Sinn Féin 669,015 votes. (SF 2022: 250,388; SF 2024: 418,627)1. Sinn Féin 669,015 votes. (SF 2022: 250,388; SF 2024: 418,627)
1. Sinn Féin 669,015 votes. (SF 2022: 250,388; SF 2024: 418,627)

15 largest political parties on the island of Ireland based on first preference votes

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Jan 2025, 17:17 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 17:21 GMT
Which are the biggest political parties on the island of Ireland?

An aggregate of results from the most recent polls to the national and regional assemblies (Dáil 2024 and Assembly 2022) shows Sinn Féin is the most popular political force on the island.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – parties who contest elections in the 26 counties only – come second and third, while the DUP – a six county-only organisation – trails somewhat further behind at fourth.

Here is the top 15:

  • Sinn Féin – 669,015 votes (SF 2022: 250,388; SF 2024: 418,627)
  • Fianna Fáil – 481,417 votes
  • Fine Gael – 458,134 votes
  • Democratic Unionist Party – 184,002 votes
  • Alliance – 116,681 votes
  • Social Democrats – 106,028 votes
  • Labour – 102,457 votes
  • Aontú – 98,911 votes (Aontú 2022: 12,777; Aontú 2024: 86,134).
  • Ulster Unionist Party – 96,390 votes
  • Green Party – 83,344 votes (GP NI 2022: 16,433; GP 2024: 66,911)
  • Independent Ireland – 78,276 votes
  • SDLP – 78,237 votes
  • People Before Profit-Solidarity – 72,803 votes (PBP 2022: 9,798 + Socialist Party 2022: 524 - 10,322 in total; PBP-Solidarity 2024: 62,481).
  • Traditional Unionist Voice – 65,788 votes
  • Irish Freedom Party – 14,838 votes
2. Fianna Fáil - 481,417 votes.

1. 2. Fianna Fáil - 481,417 votes.

2. Fianna Fáil - 481,417 votes. Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
3. Fine Gael – 458,134 votes

2. 3. Fine Gael – 458,134 votes

3. Fine Gael – 458,134 votes Photo: Charles McQuillan

Photo Sales
4. Democratic Unionist Party – 184,002 votes

3. 4. Democratic Unionist Party – 184,002 votes

4. Democratic Unionist Party – 184,002 votes Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
5. Alliance – 116,681 votes

4. 5. Alliance – 116,681 votes

5. Alliance – 116,681 votes Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:IrelandDUPSinn Fein
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice