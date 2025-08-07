16 photographs from all-Ireland health care discussion and Irish language talk at Féile Derry 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:47 BST
Derry Féile is in full swing with over 20,000 people expected to attend the largest community and cultural festival in the north west’s summer calendar over the next week and a bit.

Some of the highlights from Thursday, August 7 were a panel discussion about healthcare in a new Ireland with Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen, Dr. Kevin Cosgrove, Edel O’Doherty and George McGowan in the Gasyard Centre and a talk by East Belfast gaeilgeoir Linda Ervine on the Irish language, also in the Gasyard.

HEALTH & CARE IN A NEW IRELAND. . . .Group pictured at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. From left, Sean Collins, Feile, speakers - George McGowan, Edelle O'Doherty, Pat Cullen and Dr. Kevin Cosgrove. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

HEALTH & CARE IN A NEW IRELAND. . . .Group pictured at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. From left, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Sean Collins, Feile, speakers - George McGowan, Edelle O'Doherty, Pat Cullen, Dr. Kevin Cosgrove and Councillor Aisling Hutton. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

DID YE HEAR ABOUT? . . . .Linda Ervine (centre), pictured at the Gasyard on Thursday for the Did Ye Hear About? Whose Language? event as part of Feile 2025. She took the audience through a cultural quiz that shines a light on surprising aspects of the Irish Language. Included from left are Sharon Semple, Chris McDonagh, Norah McGowan and Sean Collins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Ciara Ferguson, MLA, giving the opening address at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. Included on left is Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen, main guest speaker. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

