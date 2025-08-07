16 photographs from all-Ireland health care discussion and Irish language talk at Féile Derry 2025

Some of the highlights from Thursday, August 7 were a panel discussion about healthcare in a new Ireland with Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen, Dr. Kevin Cosgrove, Edel O’Doherty and George McGowan in the Gasyard Centre and a talk by East Belfast gaeilgeoir Linda Ervine on the Irish language, also in the Gasyard.
1. HEALTH & CARE IN A NEW IRELAND. . . .Group pictured at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. From left, Sean Collins, Feile, speakers - George McGowan, Edelle O'Doherty, Pat Cullen and Dr. Kevin Cosgrove. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. HEALTH & CARE IN A NEW IRELAND. . . .Group pictured at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. From left, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Sean Collins, Feile, speakers - George McGowan, Edelle O'Doherty, Pat Cullen, Dr. Kevin Cosgrove and Councillor Aisling Hutton. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. DID YE HEAR ABOUT? . . . .Linda Ervine (centre), pictured at the Gasyard on Thursday for the Did Ye Hear About? Whose Language? event as part of Feile 2025. She took the audience through a cultural quiz that shines a light on surprising aspects of the Irish Language. Included from left are Sharon Semple, Chris McDonagh, Norah McGowan and Sean Collins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Ciara Ferguson, MLA, giving the opening address at the Feile's 'Health and Care in a New Ireland' discussion held at the Gasyard, Derry on Thursday afternoon. Included on left is Sinn Fein MP Pat Cullen, main guest speaker. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
