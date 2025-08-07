16 photographs from all-Ireland health care discussion and Irish language talk at Féile Derry 2025

3 . DID YE HEAR ABOUT? . . . .Linda Ervine (centre), pictured at the Gasyard on Thursday for the Did Ye Hear About? Whose Language? event as part of Feile 2025. She took the audience through a cultural quiz that shines a light on surprising aspects of the Irish Language. Included from left are Sharon Semple, Chris McDonagh, Norah McGowan and Sean Collins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

