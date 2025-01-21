23 people join Holywell Trust’s new Leadership Collective for the North West region

Twenty-three people from across the North West have joined Holywell Trust’s first-ever Leadership Collective.

The forum is aimed at ‘strengthening community impact and fostering collaboration in the region’, the Trust says.

Over 10 months these leaders from the community and voluntary sector, private and public sector will gain the skills and network needed to tackle the region's most pressing social, economic, and political challenges in a programme delivered in partnership with Fermanagh Trust and Rural Community Network, it adds.

The Leadership Collective are:

Aisling Doherty, Service Manager, Action Mental Health

Amy McRory, Youth Engagement and Centre Manager, The Rainbow Project

Carlene Lyttle, Innovation and Sustainability Lead, Spraoi agus Spórt

Carol-Anne O’Kane, Employment Officer, Action Mental Health

Damian McKane, Engineer, Seagate

David Douglas, Business Consultant

Emmett Friel, Actor/Facilitator, Freelance

Fiona Jane Garrett, Communications Consultant

Fiona Umetsu, Artistic Director, Foyle Obon

Francesca Kelly, Owner, Aurora Counselling

Glen Miller, Director, DA Miller & Sons Transport Ltd

Grainne Robinson, NW Regional Manager, Woven Housing Association

Joanna Gray, Head of NI Football Fund, Department for Communities

Lauren Hegarty, Centre Based Manager, Education Authority Youth Service

Louise Collins, Aquaculture Regional Officer North Bord, Iascaigh Mhara

Maria Herron, Co-ordinator, Waterside Women’s Centre

Michelle McLaughlin, Project Support Administrator, Seamus Heaney HomePlace

Myra McAuliffe, ChangeMakers Donegal Project Coordinator, Inishowen Development Partnership

Paul Sceeny, Interim Manager, North West Migrants Forum

Peter McBay, DCEO, The Bytes Project

Sami Shakir, Employment Officer, Glen Development Initiative

Steve Bradley, Chair, ‘Into The West’

Tommy Canning, Head of Treatment, Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre

Joanna Gray from DfC said: “Around these tables, there’s such a wealth of diverse experience—from public sector professionals and private sector commercial experts to individuals with extensive community and voluntary sector backgrounds, as well as others in leadership roles.

“I am hoping to be able to give back some of my experience and learning both as somebody who's worked in the area from a public sector point of view, but also someone who lives here as well.”

Local businessman Glen Miller said: “This is a great opportunity to come together, collaborate more effectively, and unlock the full potential of the NW—both economically and within our communities and groups. The goal is to find ways to tie all of these efforts together for the benefit of everyone.

“We have so much to offer here, so much potential that has yet to be tapped into. It's about securing the resources this area needs to evolve.”

Myra McAuliffe from Inishowen Development Partnership said: “We’re involved in many cross-border projects, and given that Inishowen serves as the hinterland of this area and region, it's crucial to understand the challenges that exist. Equally important is maintaining dialogue to find solutions on a NW basis. It's an exciting time for Derry and the NW and there’s a lot to be optimistic about.”

Participants will engage with leaders from the public, private, and community sectors.

The programme’s content will tackle issues such as health, housing, education, and labour markets, and incorporates sessions on private sector engagement, equality, diversity, and policy influence.

Gerard Deane, Director of Holywell Trust, said: “Leadership Collective is more than just a programme; it’s a catalyst for positive change and a platform for empowering individuals.

"We’re thrilled to support this incredibly diverse and talented group of individuals who are already making significant contributions to their communities.”