23 people join Holywell Trust’s new Leadership Collective for the North West region
The forum is aimed at ‘strengthening community impact and fostering collaboration in the region’, the Trust says.
Over 10 months these leaders from the community and voluntary sector, private and public sector will gain the skills and network needed to tackle the region's most pressing social, economic, and political challenges in a programme delivered in partnership with Fermanagh Trust and Rural Community Network, it adds.
The Leadership Collective are:
Aisling Doherty, Service Manager, Action Mental Health
Amy McRory, Youth Engagement and Centre Manager, The Rainbow Project
Carlene Lyttle, Innovation and Sustainability Lead, Spraoi agus Spórt
Carol-Anne O’Kane, Employment Officer, Action Mental Health
Damian McKane, Engineer, Seagate
David Douglas, Business Consultant
Emmett Friel, Actor/Facilitator, Freelance
Fiona Jane Garrett, Communications Consultant
Fiona Umetsu, Artistic Director, Foyle Obon
Francesca Kelly, Owner, Aurora Counselling
Glen Miller, Director, DA Miller & Sons Transport Ltd
Grainne Robinson, NW Regional Manager, Woven Housing Association
Joanna Gray, Head of NI Football Fund, Department for Communities
Lauren Hegarty, Centre Based Manager, Education Authority Youth Service
Louise Collins, Aquaculture Regional Officer North Bord, Iascaigh Mhara
Maria Herron, Co-ordinator, Waterside Women’s Centre
Michelle McLaughlin, Project Support Administrator, Seamus Heaney HomePlace
Myra McAuliffe, ChangeMakers Donegal Project Coordinator, Inishowen Development Partnership
Paul Sceeny, Interim Manager, North West Migrants Forum
Peter McBay, DCEO, The Bytes Project
Sami Shakir, Employment Officer, Glen Development Initiative
Steve Bradley, Chair, ‘Into The West’
Tommy Canning, Head of Treatment, Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre
Joanna Gray from DfC said: “Around these tables, there’s such a wealth of diverse experience—from public sector professionals and private sector commercial experts to individuals with extensive community and voluntary sector backgrounds, as well as others in leadership roles.
“I am hoping to be able to give back some of my experience and learning both as somebody who's worked in the area from a public sector point of view, but also someone who lives here as well.”
Local businessman Glen Miller said: “This is a great opportunity to come together, collaborate more effectively, and unlock the full potential of the NW—both economically and within our communities and groups. The goal is to find ways to tie all of these efforts together for the benefit of everyone.
“We have so much to offer here, so much potential that has yet to be tapped into. It's about securing the resources this area needs to evolve.”
Myra McAuliffe from Inishowen Development Partnership said: “We’re involved in many cross-border projects, and given that Inishowen serves as the hinterland of this area and region, it's crucial to understand the challenges that exist. Equally important is maintaining dialogue to find solutions on a NW basis. It's an exciting time for Derry and the NW and there’s a lot to be optimistic about.”
Participants will engage with leaders from the public, private, and community sectors.
The programme’s content will tackle issues such as health, housing, education, and labour markets, and incorporates sessions on private sector engagement, equality, diversity, and policy influence.
Gerard Deane, Director of Holywell Trust, said: “Leadership Collective is more than just a programme; it’s a catalyst for positive change and a platform for empowering individuals.
"We’re thrilled to support this incredibly diverse and talented group of individuals who are already making significant contributions to their communities.”
