42% of Housing Executive non-standard placements in Derry/Strabane

Forty-two per cent of non-standard accommodation placements by the Housing Executive in the North last year were in Derry/Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th May 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 12:29 BST
There were 167 temporary emergency temporary placements in the local district, out of a total of 395 across the North as a whole in the year to December 31, 2023. The only place with a higher total was Belfast (190).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons was asked about the level of non-standard accommodation placements by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

The total number of temporary placements by district were as follows: Belfast (190), Derry and Strabane (167), Lisburn & Castlereagh (8), Newry, Mourne & Down (7), Fermanagh & Omagh (6), Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (5), Causeway Coast & Glens (4), Mid & East Antrim (3), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2), Ards & North Down (2) and Mid Ulster (1).

Mr. Lyons confirmed that the numbers refers to the area from which the placement has been made and not the area to which the placement has been made.

