There were 167 temporary emergency temporary placements in the local district, out of a total of 395 across the North as a whole in the year to December 31, 2023. The only place with a higher total was Belfast (190).

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons was asked about the level of non-standard accommodation placements by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

The total number of temporary placements by district were as follows: Belfast (190), Derry and Strabane (167), Lisburn & Castlereagh (8), Newry, Mourne & Down (7), Fermanagh & Omagh (6), Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon (5), Causeway Coast & Glens (4), Mid & East Antrim (3), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2), Ards & North Down (2) and Mid Ulster (1).