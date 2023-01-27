Two separate programmes have been planned by the Bloody Sunday Trust (BST) and the Bloody Sunday March Committee (BSMC).

The theme for BST’s Bloody Sunday 51 commemorations is ‘One World One Struggle’. BSMC is running its events under the banner ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all’.

Below are programmed events in chronological order:

The Bloody Sunday monument in Rossville Street.

Friday, January 27

BSMC – 1pm: ‘VERDICT’ Mural launch. New mural by Ray Bonner interprets victims’ verdict on General Mike Jackson. Lisfannon Park.

BSMC – 7pm: ‘North Circular’. Documentary musical on Dublin’s North Circular Road. Nerve Centre.

BST – 7.30pm:Bloody Sunday Mass. St. Mary’s, Creggan.

BST – 8pm: Bloody Sunday Lecture with Mary Lou McDonald. Guildhall.

Saturday, January 28

BST – All day. Disability Rights are Human Rights. North West Learning Disability Centre.

12pm – Director Jason DaSilva will introduce his film ‘When I Walk’.

1.30pm – Lunch and performance with Stage Beyond & Tuned-in.

2.15pm – Panel discussion with Brian Walsh, Michael Cole, Roisin Doherty, Tony O’Reilly and James LeBrecht. Chaired by Adele Darby.

BSMC – 12pm: ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all.’ Panel discussion with Liam Wray, BSMC; Breige Voyle, Ballymurphy relative; Peadar O’Cearnaigh, Journalist with the Canary, who has shone a light on the Craigavon 2 miscarriage of justice; Chair, Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign. Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 2pm-5pm: Derry Radical Bookfair. Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 12pm-3pm: DIY – Make your own placard! Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 3pm: ‘Down with the Crown’. Panel discussion. Speakers Include: Stafford Scott, The Monitoring Group, London; Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign; Eamonn McCann, BSMC; Dr. Deaglán O’Donghaile, Local author and academic; Chair, Catherine McGinty, local award-winning journalist. Pilot’s Row.

BST – 3.30pm: Legalised Lawlessness: How Britain is Breaking the Law with the Legacy Legislation. Panel Discussion with Gareth Pierce, solicitor, Brian Dooley, Human Rights First and Niall Murphy, KRW Law. Organised by the Pat Finucane Centre. Cultúrlann uí Chanáin.

BST – 6pm: Fís díghlasáilthe: a vision unlocked. The Irish language and prison resistance. Ról na Gaeilge agus frithbheartaíocht i bproisiún. Discussion with: plé leis an Dr. Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh. Cultúrlann uí Chanáin.

BST – 7pm: Music Night. Limited tickets available from museum, £7. Performances by Jeanette Hutton Declan McLaughlin, Tillie & Henderson and Mike Ryan (Texas). Museum of Free Derry.

Sunday, January 29

BST – 11am: Annual Remembrance Service, followed by the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the Derry Corps of the Order of Malta. Bloody Sunday Monument.

BSMC – 2.30pm: An injustice to one is an injustice to all’. Speakers: Eileen Flynn, traveller, activist, and justice campaigner; Catherine Glover, Aunt of John Paul Wootton, one of the Craigavon 2; Chair, Kate Nash. Assemble: Creggan Shops.

BST – 6pm: Music Night with Pearse Og McKeever, Spirit Of Freedom, An Spiorad and The High Flying Paddys. Admission £10, ticket only. Rosie Joe’s.

BST – 4pm: Minute’s Silence. Bloody Sunday Monument.