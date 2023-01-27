News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

51st Bloody Sunday commemorations taking place all weekend

The commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre will culminate with a remembrance service at the Rossville Street monument at 11am on Sunday, and a march from the Creggan shops to Free Derry Corner from 2.30pm.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Two separate programmes have been planned by the Bloody Sunday Trust (BST) and the Bloody Sunday March Committee (BSMC).

The theme for BST’s Bloody Sunday 51 commemorations is ‘One World One Struggle’. BSMC is running its events under the banner ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Below are programmed events in chronological order:

The Bloody Sunday monument in Rossville Street.
Most Popular

Friday, January 27

BSMC – 1pm: ‘VERDICT’ Mural launch. New mural by Ray Bonner interprets victims’ verdict on General Mike Jackson. Lisfannon Park.

BSMC – 7pm: ‘North Circular’. Documentary musical on Dublin’s North Circular Road. Nerve Centre.

BST – 7.30pm:Bloody Sunday Mass. St. Mary’s, Creggan.

BST – 8pm: Bloody Sunday Lecture with Mary Lou McDonald. Guildhall.

Saturday, January 28

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BSTAll day. Disability Rights are Human Rights. North West Learning Disability Centre.

12pm – Director Jason DaSilva will introduce his film ‘When I Walk’.

1.30pm – Lunch and performance with Stage Beyond & Tuned-in.

2.15pm – Panel discussion with Brian Walsh, Michael Cole, Roisin Doherty, Tony O’Reilly and James LeBrecht. Chaired by Adele Darby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BSMC – 12pm: ‘An injustice to one is an injustice to all.’ Panel discussion with Liam Wray, BSMC; Breige Voyle, Ballymurphy relative; Peadar O’Cearnaigh, Journalist with the Canary, who has shone a light on the Craigavon 2 miscarriage of justice; Chair, Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign. Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 2pm-5pm: Derry Radical Bookfair. Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 12pm-3pm: DIY – Make your own placard! Pilot’s Row.

BSMC – 3pm: ‘Down with the Crown’. Panel discussion. Speakers Include: Stafford Scott, The Monitoring Group, London; Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign; Eamonn McCann, BSMC; Dr. Deaglán O’Donghaile, Local author and academic; Chair, Catherine McGinty, local award-winning journalist. Pilot’s Row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BST – 3.30pm: Legalised Lawlessness: How Britain is Breaking the Law with the Legacy Legislation. Panel Discussion with Gareth Pierce, solicitor, Brian Dooley, Human Rights First and Niall Murphy, KRW Law. Organised by the Pat Finucane Centre. Cultúrlann uí Chanáin.

BST – 6pm: Fís díghlasáilthe: a vision unlocked. The Irish language and prison resistance. Ról na Gaeilge agus frithbheartaíocht i bproisiún. Discussion with: plé leis an Dr. Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh. Cultúrlann uí Chanáin.

Read More
Bloody Sunday 51 will resonate far beyond Derry with diverse programme of events

BST – 7pm: Music Night. Limited tickets available from museum, £7. Performances by Jeanette Hutton Declan McLaughlin, Tillie & Henderson and Mike Ryan (Texas). Museum of Free Derry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday, January 29

BST – 11am: Annual Remembrance Service, followed by the unveiling of a plaque dedicated to the Derry Corps of the Order of Malta. Bloody Sunday Monument.

BSMC – 2.30pm: An injustice to one is an injustice to all’. Speakers: Eileen Flynn, traveller, activist, and justice campaigner; Catherine Glover, Aunt of John Paul Wootton, one of the Craigavon 2; Chair, Kate Nash. Assemble: Creggan Shops.

BST – 6pm: Music Night with Pearse Og McKeever, Spirit Of Freedom, An Spiorad and The High Flying Paddys. Admission £10, ticket only. Rosie Joe’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BST – 4pm: Minute’s Silence. Bloody Sunday Monument.

BST – 4.30pm: Launch of ‘His name was John Pat Cunningham’ Pat Finucane Centre’s book about the murder of John Pat by the British Army. Museum of Free Derry.

Bloody Sunday March Committee announce diverse programme ahead of 51st anniversary demonstration