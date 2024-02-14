Guildhall

The rate was struck in the Guildhall on Wednesday with the support of Sinn Féin’s 18 councillors and the abstention of the DUP from the vote on the council budget for 2024/25.

The SDLP, UUP, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin and Independent Councillors Raymond Barr, Gary Donnelly and Paul Gallagher all voted against.

The budget passed with 18 for, 17 against and five abstentions.

The rates increase will see an average rates bill increasing by £35.92 per annum or 69p per week. The regional rate, set by Central Government, will be determined by the end of March, and will have an impact on the overall rates bill.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Lead Finance Officer Alfie Dallas advised councillors that the 6.5 per cent increase was made up of three component parts.

Mr. Dallas said the first part comprised of a 3.17 per cent increase to cover statutory pressures and inflation in order to deliver a full suite of crticial front line services for all ratepayers.

The second element was made up of 1.83 per cent that has been set aside to offset central government grants cuts, mainly cuts to the Rates Support Grant, said Mr. Dallas.

The third element was made up of 1.5 per cent for direct investment into the council’s ‘ambitious capital programme’.

Mr. Dallas said this would build on total capital investment of £420m since the formation of the Derry City & Strabane District Council nearly ten years ago.

Projects being progressed include the DNA Museum, Acorn Farm, Daisyfield Sports Hub, North West Greenways Network and West Bank Cemetery.

Also included is a transformative £240m programme of City Deal/ Inclusive Future Fund investment and with Outline Business Cases currently being submitted to Government, it is hoped to secure a Financial Deal by Spring/ Summer 2024.

Mr. Dallas said the 1.5 per cent increase would allow for an additional £210m in further capital development to be programmed in the year ahead.

Members were informed the 1.5 per cent rates investment as part of the 2024/25 rates process enables Council to plan ahead with the intention of delivering its strategic leisure projects at Templemore and Strabane including progression to detailed design and consultation.

Members were informed Council was striking its rates based on a number of significant estimates due to figures yet to be confirmed such as the national pay agreements for 2024/25, inflation forecasts and confirmation of Central Government grant funding for key services, regional rates increases and insurance tender exercises.

Council has retained funds within its Financial Contingency Reserves to mitigate against any of these budgetary risks.

The new agreed District rate for the year ending March 31, 2025 will be 37.7408p in the £ for Non-Domestic properties and of 0.6070p in the £ for Domestic properties.

Sinn Féin Council Group Leader Christopher Jackson said the hike was the lowest increase possible while ensuring council services and jobs are protected.

He said: “We recognise the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on households across Derry and Strabane so our focus has been to keep the rate as low as possible.

“That has obviously been a huge challenge and not least because of British Government cuts to the Rates Support Grant which has had a disproportionate impact on Derry City and Strabane Council and the amount of money we have to invest.

“Obviously, we welcome the restoration of the power-sharing institutions and our hope is that local ministers will be able to again provide the kind of support for local government that previous Executives have.

“But for now, we need a budget for the year ahead, the rate must be set and a huge amount of hard work has gone in by all parties and officials to keep the rate as low as possible while ensuring services are protected and council workers receives fair pay and working conditions.

“We are also very clear that the people of this council deserve first class services. Leisure facilities are a huge part of that and, through this rates process, we are committing to progressing the full reconstruction of the Riversdale and Templemore Leisure Centres.

“That represents tangible progress on two major signature projects which have been aspirations for far too long. It is our goal to see construction work getting underway within this council term and today represents the first step in that.”

SDLP Council Group Leader Brian Tierney said the rates increase ‘will punish the worst off in our city and district at a time when families are already under serious financial pressure’.

He said: “As councillors it’s our job to stand up for the people we represent and there’s no way we could allow this to pass at a time when so many constituents are telling us how hard they find it keeping their heads above water.

"It's disappointing that while at Stormont Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill is saying people should not be expected to pay more at such a difficult time, the party's councillors in Derry are doing the opposite.

“Throughout the rates process SDLP councillors did everything we could to bring the rate down, we look at creative measures that would lower the rate without impacting services or our council facilities, but were unable to reach an agreement that would protect ratepayers for this unjustifiable rise.

“Over the past few years we have seen the British government make huge real-terms cuts to the Rates Support Grant which supports councils like ours. We cannot simply pass the consequences of this harmful Tory policy on to ratepayers here who have already suffered so much from austerity and the lack of government at Stormont.