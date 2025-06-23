92 water and sewerage connection bids in Derry approved but not connected

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Over 90 new connection applications for water and sewerage infrastructure in Derry & Strabane had been approved but not yet connected at the start of June.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins advised 15 applications for sewerage and 77 for water had been given the green light: 92 in total.

She said the management of public water and wastewater infrastructure is an operational matter for NI Water but that she had requested and been provided with the information by the utility company.

Related topics:DerryStrabaneNI Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice