92 water and sewerage connection bids in Derry approved but not connected

Over 90 new connection applications for water and sewerage infrastructure in Derry & Strabane had been approved but not yet connected at the start of June.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins advised 15 applications for sewerage and 77 for water had been given the green light: 92 in total.

She said the management of public water and wastewater infrastructure is an operational matter for NI Water but that she had requested and been provided with the information by the utility company.