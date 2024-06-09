All county council seats filled in Carndonagh and Buncrana Local Electoral Areas
All Donegal County Council seats for Inishowen, both North and South, have been filled.
The four elected county councillors for the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area are 100% Redress’ Ali Farren, Fianna Fail’s Martin McDermott, Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty and Labour’s Martin Farren.
In the Buncrana LEA, the five councillors are Sinn Fein’s Councillor Jack Murray, 100% Redress Party’s Joy Beard, Fianna Fail’s Fionan Bradley and Paul Canning and Sinn Fein’s Councillor Terry Crossan.
There are three new county councillors – both 100% Redress Party candidates and Fionan Bradley.
