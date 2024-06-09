All county council seats filled in Carndonagh and Buncrana Local Electoral Areas

By Laura Glenn
Published 9th Jun 2024, 23:37 BST
All Donegal County Council seats for Inishowen, both North and South, have been filled.

The four elected county councillors for the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area are 100% Redress’ Ali Farren, Fianna Fail’s Martin McDermott, Sinn Fein’s Albert Doherty and Labour’s Martin Farren.

In the Buncrana LEA, the five councillors are Sinn Fein’s Councillor Jack Murray, 100% Redress Party’s Joy Beard, Fianna Fail’s Fionan Bradley and Paul Canning and Sinn Fein’s Councillor Terry Crossan.

There are three new county councillors – both 100% Redress Party candidates and Fionan Bradley.

Former County Councillor, Fianna Fail's Rena Donaghey, who did not seek re-election, congratulates new, incoming Fianna Fail Councillor Fionan Bradley.Former County Councillor, Fianna Fail's Rena Donaghey, who did not seek re-election, congratulates new, incoming Fianna Fail Councillor Fionan Bradley.
The other elected candidates are sitting county councillors.

Fine Gael’s Councillor Johnny McGuinness, who was a councillor for the Carndonagh LEA, was not re-elected, coming in just behind Colr Farren.

