Ambulance handover and call out waiting time delays 'simply unacceptable' warns Derry Councillor

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has spoken of her concern following an Audit Office report on Ambulance Handovers and has vowed to engage with the Department of Health on solutions.

The Derry politician described the Audit Office report as “deeply concerning”, adding that it “illustrates the risk to patients safety due to delays in Ambulance handovers”.

“Ambulances are a critical part of our overall Health infrastructure and getting this right is crucial to Health transformation and the delivery of health services,” Colr. Duffy said.

“Despite the best efforts of dedicated Ambulance staff, the length of time that some patients are either waiting on an ambulance to arrive – or waiting within an ambulance to be transferred to care – is simply unacceptable.

“I would urge the Health Department to take stock of this report and its recommendations and begin to work towards solutions.

“At the heart of this, we need to ensure that the Department’s workforce strategy is fit for purpose and ensure that we have sufficient ambulance staff there to collect and transfer patients.”

Colr. Duffy said sufficient hospital staff were also needed to treat arriving patients at Emergency Departments, and sufficient social care and support packages at home available so that patients, when ready, “can leave hospital and receive the appropriate care in the community”.

“The Health Minister must also look at how Ambulances handovers are being managed so that staff are entitled to adequate breaks during long shifts and that handovers between ambulances are efficient and done in a way that prioritises patient safety,” she added.

The report found that the delays were costing millions of pounds and having adverse impacts on patients.

In its report, published on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland’s Comptroller and Auditor General found that there has been “a dramatic deterioration in ambulance handover times in Northern Ireland, with the number of handovers taking longer than three hours rising from around 400 (less than one per cent) in 2019-20, to just over 11,000 (nine per cent) in 2023-24”.

The shocking report, which lists 11 recommendation, concludes: “There is clear and concerning evidence that the serious deterioration since 2019 in the time taken to complete ambulance handovers to EDs is placing significantly increased numbers of patients at risk of harm, or even significant harm. This has largely arisen through patients having to remain in ambulances rather than being cohorted into EDs as was previously the case prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

" These risks are compounded by the impact on Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) response to emergency calls, which have reached unacceptably long times. There are also very poor operational outcomes for NIAS with a quarter of its operational capacity currently being lost to handover delays. At a cost of £50 million over the last five years, value for money is clearly not being achieved.

“Whilst NIAS can take some steps to improve its performance it cannot resolve the problems alone, and the Department and HSC Trusts also have significant responsibility for reducing ambulance handover delays. Delays are a symptom of poor patient flow across the emergency care system. It is essential that organisations now work together, to ensure that the improvements, outlined by the GIRFT review of Emergency Medicine and in examples of best practice elsewhere in the UK, are implemented. Silo working to date has resulted in poor value for money and poor outcomes for patients.”