Amnesty for British soldiers a red line issue - Michelle O'Neill

Leader of Sinn Fein in the North of Ireland, Michelle O'Neill, has said any amnesty for British soldiers "cannot be part of any resolution" on legacy.

Speaking after meeting the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors and the Victims Forum Sinn Mrs. O'Neill accused the British government of abdicating their responsibility to victims of the Troubles.

Sinn Fein Leader in the North of Ireland, Michelle O'Neill (seated, third from left) pictured at a meeting with the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors and the Victims Forum. (Photo: Sinn Fein)

“Sinn Féin is committed to the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms. At every stage of legacy negotiations dating from the Haass O’Sullivan Talks through to the Stormont House Agreement, victims made it clear that all options must be open to them as they pursue truth and justice.

“It is clear that any attempt to bring forward amnesty proposals goes directly against this wish.

“It has been the British government who have abdicated their international obligations to victims and failed to honour commitments made at Stormont House.

“It is important that the public momentum around legacy matters and the proposed NIO legacy consultation is not lost. There can be no more false dawns or unfulfilled commitments for victims and their families.

“I, like the members’ of the Victims Forum, want to see the NIO consultation on legacy go live immediately and without further delay. It is essential that all victims have their say. However any section of the consultation that makes reference or seeks views to a ‘statute of limitation’ for British forces must be removed. An amnesty for British soldiers cannot be part of any resolution on legacy.

“Theresa May is also fully aware of the immediate need to fund the Lord Chief Justice’s Legacy Inquest Plan to deal with the backlog in legacy cases.

“Sinn Féin will continue to consult and engagement with families, campaign groups and NGOs during the consultation process.”