Angela Dobbins to serve as deputy mayor

The Ballyarnett councillor first ran for the SDLP unsuccessfully in the old Shantallow District Electoral Area of Derry City Council in 2011.

She was elected to the new Ballyarnett DEA of Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2014 and topped the poll in the district in 2019.

She said she wanted to use her year as Deputy Mayor to represent the entire city and district and work with the other parties on council to deliver on the issues that matter to local people.

Angela Dobbins

Councillor Dobbins said: “It is an honour and privilege to be selected by my SDLP colleagues to serve as Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane. I’d like to pay tribute to outgoing Mayor Graham Warke and Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson who were handed the difficult task of leading a city emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and handled it very well.

"I hope to continue on their good work.

“In my role as Deputy Mayor I’m really looking forward to getting out and meeting people. This is an area filled with extraordinary community groups and organisations who have stepped up and provided vital support and services to local people. I also hope to use this opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the causes close to my heart."

Colr. Dobbins acknowledged that this is a difficult time for families in the Derry area.

"People are coming under serious pressure as a result of rising food, fuel and energy bills and I have heard from countless people who are struggling to heat their homes, put food on the table and petrol in their cars.

"It’s an absolute disgrace that so many people in our city and district are living in poverty in 2022 and the onus is on us as councillors to do whatever we can to support them with the power we have," she said.

The incoming deputy mayor she would facilitate cross-party working to address these issues over the coming year.

“Throughout my time on council I believe I have built a reputation as a public representative who wants to work with and for everyone. I think we are at our strongest and at our very best when we come together to deliver for Derry and Strabane.