Anne McCloskey released from Hydebank after COVID-19 regulation fine paid
Dr. Anne McCloskey was released from Hydebank on Friday after a fine imposed in 2022 for breaching COVID-19 regulations was paid.
The 67-year-old from Chapel Road appeared in court last Wednesday in connection with the unpaid fine
A warrant, for non-payment of a fine, was issued and she was remanded to custody.
She was released at the weekend after the fine was paid. Dr. McCloskey has said the fine was paid by an unknown third party.
She is running as an independent locally in the General Election.