Anne McCloskey remanded in custody in Hydebank over non-payment of COVID-19 regulation fine
Dr. Anne McCloskey was remanded in custody on Wednesday over the non-payment of a fine imposed in 2022 for breaching COVID-19 regulations.
The 67-year-old from Chapel Road appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the unpaid fine
An immediate warrant, for non-payment of a fine, was issued and Dr McCloskey was remanded to custody in Hydebank Wood Prison, the Courts Service confirmed to the ‘Journal’.
Dr. McCloskey is running as an independent in Foyle in the forthcoming General Election.