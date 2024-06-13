Anne McCloskey remanded in custody in Hydebank over non-payment of COVID-19 regulation fine

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 11:33 BST
Dr. Anne McCloskeyDr. Anne McCloskey
Dr. Anne McCloskey
Dr. Anne McCloskey was remanded in custody on Wednesday over the non-payment of a fine imposed in 2022 for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The 67-year-old from Chapel Road appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the unpaid fine

An immediate warrant, for non-payment of a fine, was issued and Dr McCloskey was remanded to custody in Hydebank Wood Prison, the Courts Service confirmed to the ‘Journal’.

Dr. McCloskey is running as an independent in Foyle in the forthcoming General Election.

Related topics:Foyle