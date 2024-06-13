Anne McCloskey remanded in custody in Hydebank over non-payment of COVID-19 regulation fine

Dr. Anne McCloskey

Dr. Anne McCloskey was remanded in custody on Wednesday over the non-payment of a fine imposed in 2022 for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The 67-year-old from Chapel Road appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the unpaid fine

An immediate warrant, for non-payment of a fine, was issued and Dr McCloskey was remanded to custody in Hydebank Wood Prison, the Courts Service confirmed to the ‘Journal’.

