Anti-immigrant party cites Creggan murals, says liberalism is 'Achilles' heel of republicanism'

The anti-immigration National Party, which has newly established a cumann in Derry, has claimed the 'Achilles' heel of modern day republicans is liberalism'.

The party, which was founded by Cork-nativist Justin Barrett in 2016, posted an image of the old 'IRA UNDEFEATED ARMY' graffiti in Central Drive alongside the youth focused murals with which they have now been replaced, on its social media platform.

It stated: "The Achilles' heel of modern day Irish Republicanism is liberalism. It is soft times that defeat militant struggles, not hard times.

"The battle which the dissidents now face is one they have little stomach for. They face not the jackboot of Orwell, but the drug stupor of Huxley."

The statement is believed to be a reference to Aldous Huxley's and George Orwell's alternative visions of a dystopian future set forth in their respective novels 'Brave New World' and 'Nineteen Eighty-Four.'

Mr. Barrett, launching the local cumann in the city recently, said the National Party would contest elections in the North in the near future.

"We are determined to contest elections in the Six Counties with the same zeal and determination as any other county in Ireland. This is our land, the whole island of Ireland and we need no constitution to tell us that – our hearts are enough,” he said.