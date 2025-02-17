Anti-Irish slogan and name of loyalist terror group scored into car in Waterside

Vandals have scrawled anti-Irish slogans and the name of a loyalist terror group on a car in the Waterside in what has been branded a ‘despicable’ act.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Darren Guy condemned the incident at the weekend.

Ald. Guy said a woman who has lived in the Waterside all her life woke up to ‘totally unacceptable vandalism to her vehicle, which she requires to care for people in our community’.

The anti-Catholic and anti-Irish slogan ‘taigs out' was scored into the side door of a car in the incident. ‘UFF’ was etched onto the bonnet.

"It is believed to have happened around 1am on Sunday morning. If anyone has witnessed this despicable act, please contact the PSNI on 101,” said Ald. Guy.

The PSNI said: "Police in Derry/Londonderry received a report shortly after 8am on Sunday, February 16 that criminal damage had been caused to a vehicle parked in Bann Drive in the Waterside. This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime."