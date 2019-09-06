Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín name-checks Anne McCloskey as potential abstentionist Westminster candidate

The leader of Aontú Peadar Tóibín has hinted strongly that Derry City and Strabane District councillor Dr. Anne McCloskey will run for Westminster on an abstentionist ticket in any forthcoming general election.

Deputy Tóibín name-checked Dr. McCloskey - one of the party's two elected representatives in the North - and said the party was in the process of selecting candidates.

“We will target up to 5 constituencies and stand in other constituencies in order to build the movement. Aontú currently has two Councillors, Dr Anne McCloskey in Foyle and Denise Mullen in Fermanagh-South Tyrone.

"We also seek to build in West Belfast and Newry & Armagh where we did very well in the local elections," he said.

The Aontú leader said it was already on an election footing.

"Given the increasing likelihood of a general election in the context of the mounting chaos in the British Parliament, Aontú has made a decision to begin to select candidates for the six counties.

“Aontú is determined to advance the causes of economic justice, Irish unity, employment, regional development and the right to life,” said the Meath West T.D.