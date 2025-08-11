Apprentice Boys apologise to residents amid disgust over actions of some members

David Hoey, General Secretary of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys.

A representative from the Apprentice Boys of Derry has apologised to residents affected and said they too were “disgusted” by the actions of a “small minority” of participants who were witnessed urinating outside the homes of residents in the city.

Derry politicians have levelled criticism over the behaviour of some of participants ‘carrying UDA banners and openly urinating in local communities’ in the city on Saturday.

Ten thousand Apprentice Boys and many more supporters took part in the ‘Derry Day’ celebrations at the weekend.

While the parade itself passed off peacefully, there was widespread anger when images emerged of some of those participants openly urinating in the Culmore area.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan.

David Hoey, General Secretary of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said today that the parade went off well and said things had “moved on massively” in the past 25 years.

Mr Hoey branded the actions of the minority who caused upset as “disgusting” and “unacceptable” and said they had not only disrespected the city but also the organisation as he apologised to residents in Culmore.

“We’re just outraged. Everything else was a great day. We can just can’t have it. I think our parades have got larger and there are challenges with that and we have to address them head on and we will be doing that.

"In that case you are looking at a bus, a double decker I think, out of 10,000 people, but people are talking about that. And all our hard work, you can imagine how we feel about it. We have been getting messages from all over: ‘How could they?’”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

Foyle MLA and SDLP Policing Board Member Mark H Durkan said: “Every year Derry opens its doors for the Apprentice Boys march and other cultural events that are important to the unionist community. While the vast majority of people take part in good faith and with positive intent we have seen a small minority creating issues over the past few years.

“These events have for a long time stood as a hallmark of tolerance and respect in the North, but it must be reciprocated. Carrying UDA banners and openly urinating in local communities has caused considerable anger and upset.

“Police have a difficult job in managing these situations, but people can’t be allowed to act with impunity. Where offences have taken place they should be investigated and the parade organisers should assist with that. I will be making that clear to the PSNI.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson meanwhile posted on social media: “The lack of respect shown by some visiting our city is mind blowing. This has been highlighted every year and it looks like this year, yet again the views of the local community have been ignored.

"There’s no excuse for this disgusting behaviour and there should be repercussions for everyone who’s identified.”

When asked whether the PSNI was investigating any incidents or had made any arrests on Saturday, a spokesperson said: “There was a report of an assault on a male that occurred in the Dungiven Road area, reported to police at approximately 3.15pm. Enquiries are ongoing.

"One male was arrested shortly after 6pm on suspicion of disorderly behaviour in the Duke Street area of the Waterside and issued with a Community Resolution Notice.”

Governor of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry said after the parade on Saturday: “The Association has worked hard to ensure an enjoyable day for all in Londonderry for our Annual Commemorations. It has been an outstanding day of colour and pageant, Commemoration and celebration.

“We’ll be sitting down in the next week or so to thoroughly review all reports, debrief with the PSNI and our Marshal team, to take action as appropriate and to carry forward learning points on how to improve further for the future.”