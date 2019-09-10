Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds in London for meeting with Boris Johnson - U.K. 'not seeking N.I.-only-backstop' says No. 10

Boris Johnson, is "not seeking a Northern Ireland-only backstop", said a spokesman for the prime minister.

The comment comes only a few hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with D.U.P. leader, Arlene Foster and D.U.P. leader in the House of Commons, Nigel Dodds in No. 10 Downing Street.

D.U.P. leader Boris Johnson and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Speculation on the possibility of a backstop specifically designed and exclusive to Northern Ireland has significantly increased in the last 48 hours.

However, the D.U.P. would be against any such move to separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"That’s not something that any prime minister in the U.K. is going to go along with," said Mrs. Foster before the meeting.

The meeting between the D.U.P. leaders and Mr. Johnson came about when it was rumoured Boris Johnson was preparing to push a withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons with the backstop only applying to Northern Ireland.

"We are not seeking a Northern Ireland-only backstop," said a spokesman for No. 10.

Mrs. Foster and Mr. Dodds are due to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 5:00pm on Tuesday evening.

Updates to follow when they become available.