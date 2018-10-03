Arlene Foster confronted by gay journalist Owen Jones about same-sex marriage at Conservative Party Conference

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has gone toe-to-toe with Guardian columnist, Owen Jones, over her party's rejection of same-sex marriage in the North of Ireland.

A video of the exchange at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham was posted on Owen Jones' YouTube channel on Tuesday evening.

"Gay people fall in love just like straight people," said Jones.

"Don't you think they should have the right to express their love for their partners through gay marriage?." he asked.

When pressed on the issue by Jones, Mrs. Foster said the reason she rejects the idea of same-sex marriage is because she believes "marriage is between a man and a woman".

Jones also encouraged Mrs. Foster to "confront" her party's stance on equal marriage.

"Equal marriage is going to happen - don't you think you should go down in history as someone confronted their party and said 'let gay people get married and share their love just as I do," said Jones.

"This is a matter for the Assembly and I want to see the Assembly back," said the DUP leader.

"The petition of concern is no longer available to us [DUP] and I am sure this will come to the floor in the Assembly and we need to allow the Assembly the space to debate this," she added.

