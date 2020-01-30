Arlene Foster to appear live on The Late Late Show on Friday

First Minister and DUP leader, Arlene Foster, will appear live on Irish chat show, The Late, Late Show, on Friday evening.

It will be the first time Mrs. Foster will have appeared on the popular Irish programme.

First Minister Arlene Foster.

Mrs. Foster will be live in the RTE studio alongside host, Ryan Tubridy, to mark the United Kingdom leaving the European Union at 11:00pm.

Joining Mrs. Foster will be best-selling novelist Marian Keyes who will be discussing her latest work, as well as giving her hilarious takes on modern life and the pressures of everyday living.

Tomi Reichental and Suzi Diamond, two holocaust survivors who went on to create lives for themselves in Dublin, will also join Ryan Tubridy to discuss their harrowing childhood concentration camp experiences, 75 years after Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz.

There will also be appearances from Eurovision singer, Johnny Logan and Shay Healy who penned Johnny's title winning song 'What's Another Year?' in 1980.

There will also be music from Dublin based singer/songwriter Somebody's Child.