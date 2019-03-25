Article 50 Petition: Thousands of people from all over N.I. add signature to petition

Here's how many signatures have been added to the petition for each of the 18 parliamentary constituencies in Northern Ireland. (All information correct at the time of publishing)

1. Belfast East M.P.: Gavin Robinson (D.U.P.) - 6,856 signatures - 7.3% of 93,941 constituents.

2. Belfast North M.P.: Nigel Dodds (D.U.P.) - 6,189 signatures - 6% of 103,115 constituents.

3. Belfast South M.P.: Emma Little-Pengelley (D.U.P.) - 14,524 signatures - 12.91% of 112,544 constituents.

4. Belfast West M.P.: Paul Maskey (Sinn Fein) - 5,168 signatures - 5.46% of 94,639 constituents.

