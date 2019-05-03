Ballyarnett DEA: Video - New SDLP councillor Rory Farrell pleased with gain from Sinn Féin and hopeful of further wins

New SDLP councillor Rory Farrell has said he hopes the election of 3 councillors in Ballyarnett portends further gains over the weekend.

Mr. Farrell was speaking after being elected alongside sitting councillors, Angela Dobbins, and Brian Tierney in what is a gain from Sinn Féin.

