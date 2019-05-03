Ballyarnett DEA: Video - New SDLP councillor Rory Farrell pleased with gain from Sinn Féin and hopeful of further wins Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... New SDLP councillor Rory Farrell has said he hopes the election of 3 councillors in Ballyarnett portends further gains over the weekend. Mr. Farrell was speaking after being elected alongside sitting councillors, Angela Dobbins, and Brian Tierney in what is a gain from Sinn Féin. Elected Unite union to hold own May Day celebrations in Carlisle Road Derry & Strabane Election 19: Big turnout with increases of over 5% in Foyleside and Ballyarnett