Aontú's first councillor in the North, Anne McCloskey, has said the party's republican pro-life message resonated on the doorsteps of Derry's northern suburbs during a short, sharp election campaign over the past few weeks.

Speaking to the 'Journal' after being joined by the Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín for the formal declaration of her election in the Foyle Arena on Friday she said she looked forward to working on what is shaping to be a much more diverse council than the last term.