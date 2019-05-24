Bets roll in on next British Prime Minister following Theresa May resignation

The Secretary of State for the North, Karen Bradley, is joint favourite with the bookies to take over as Prime Minister following Theresa May's resignation this morning among the four Secretaries of State to have served under the Tories since their return to power in England in 2010.

The leading Irish bookmaker BoyleSports has priced the Staffordshire Moorlands MP at 150/1 to take over the premiership.

Bookies prices.

Her immediate predecessor and fellow Theresa May loyalist James Brokenshire, who is now the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has also been priced at 150/1.

Meanwhile, Brexit hawks, Theresa Villiers and Owen Paterson who were in charge of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) under the former British Prime Minister David Cameron are both available from BoyleSports at 200/1.

Rival bookmaker Paddy Power is also giving odds of 150/1 on Mr. Brokenshire taking over in Number 10 with Owen Paterson out at 300/1.

Mmes. Bradley and Villiers are not listed on the book.

Intriguingly, PaddyPower has priced the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (25/1) at shorter odds to be the next British Prime Minister than the British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (50/1).

BoyleSports confirmed Boris Johnson as the current favourite having been backed into 5/4 from 6/4 this morning, while Dominic Raab has moved from 3/1 from 9/2 and Michael Gove is in to 8/1 from 12/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The day we all knew was coming has arrived with Theresa May announcing her resignation and is to step down on June 7.

"BoyleSports have received plenty of interest from the public on Dominic Raab to be May’s successor as the next Conservative Party leader forcing us to shorten his odds into 3/1 from 9/2. Boris Johnson has been the favourite for some time now with his odds at 5/4 but was as big as 5/1 a few weeks ago."

