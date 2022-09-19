Bilingual signage approved for Petrie Way

Petrie Way is to get bilingual signage.

In accordance with council policy on street naming and postal numbering a plebiscite was undertaken in the street.

Out of 56 addresses surveyed 29 returned the forms. Ninety-seven per cent of the 75 eligible occupiers who returned forms said they wanted bilingual signage while three per cent were opposed.

In accordance with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s policy the plebiscite of Petrie Way, Derry, achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67 per cent required for bilingual signage to be considered by Council.