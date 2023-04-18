Bill Clinton delivering his keynote address in the Guildhall

Mr. Clinton, addressing an audience of secondary school pupils in the Guildhall, also paid tribute to the late writer Lyra McKee who was shot dead in Creggan four years ago today.

The former President who helped facilitate the Good Friday Agreement of April 1998 was in Derry for an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the accord and honour the memory of John and Pat Hume and David Trimble.

Prior to his keynote address Ash front man Tim Wheeler dedicated a version of ‘Shining Light’, the lead single from the 2001 album ‘Free All Angels’ to Lyra.

Bill Clinton is greeted by the Mayor, Sandra Duffy.

During his speech Mr. Clinton stated: "I want to thank particularly all of you for the dedication of the song to Lyra McKee on what would have been the fourth anniversary of her death.

"Her life was a testament to the unlimited potential of Northern Ireland and potentially its rising generations and her death is a powerful reminder that there are few permanent victories in politics or life and if we believe something we need to be willing to stand for it as long as we draw breath.

"We owe it to her to choose in her words, ‘to say goodbye to bombs and to bullets once and for all’. This audience is made up mostly of people who were younger than Lyra. You will decide what to do with it.”

The 42nd President of the US told the young people in the main hall that the future of the country was in there hands.

Bill Clinton arrives at the Guildhall

“Most of you here were born after the GFA but it was your future that John Hume and David Trimble were thinking about. I promise, they were. We talked about it many times.

"They were thinking about those of you who weren’t there then. You have inherited the freedom to pursue your dreams instead of reliving your parents nightmares.

"You are talented, energetic, creative, more focused on what unites you and your neighbours than what divides you. You are the hope, not just of NI but of places divided all over the world.”

