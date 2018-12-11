Bloody Sunday soldier still describes shootings as 'job well done'

A former British soldier who deployed onto the streets of Derry on January 30, 1972 still believes what happened that day was a "job well done".

The former paratrooper made the comments during an interview for a BBC Radio Four programme about the Troubles.

The Civil Rights march making its way through Derry.

Well known political journalist, Peter Taylor, who has written several books about the North of Ireland, interviewed the former soldier in 1992.

The former soldier described Bloody Sunday as a "job well done" in 1992 and when being interviewed for the documentary the former serviceman was asked if he stood by the comment.

"I still believe that. They were not all innocent," he said.

The former soldier was, along with other former British military personnel, arrested by the PSNI investigating the shooting dead of 13 people in Derry on Bloody Sunday. A fourteenth person died several months later.

"I served my country and I've served that, I think, well for 22 years," he said.

"Now I'm being told I'm a murderer.

The Public Prosecution Service is currently examining a file submitted by the PSNI and is to decide whether British soldiers will be prosecuted in connection with Bloody Sunday.

"Stick me in a jail, for what end?

"To what end would that help the situation in Northern Ireland?" said the former soldier.

On June 15, 2010 Lord Saville published his report into what happened on Bloody Sunday.

Then British Prime Minister, David Cameron, stood inside the Houses of Parliament and described the actions of the British army on Bloody Sunday as "unjustified and unjustifiable".

'Drawing A Line Under the Troubles' will be broadcast on Tuesday December 11 at 8:00pm on BBC Radio Four.