Bloody Sunday Trust and Apprentice Boys hold 'cordial and constructive' meeting for first time since 'Derry Day' controversy

The Bloody Sunday Trust and Apprentice Boys of Derry have held a 'cordial and constructive' meeting for the first time since the wearing of Parachute Regiment wings by loyalist band members at the Relief of Derry parade caused controversy in the city.

Tony Doherty, Chair of the BST, said the meeting took place on Wednesday night.

He said: "Members of the Bloody Sunday Trust and the Apprentice Boys of Derry had a cordial and constructive meeting this evening [Wednesday] to discuss the events of August 10 and to continue to work to restore relationships in the city."

Both groups had earlier committed to a meeting after the Apprentice Boys acknowledged the appearance of Parachute Regiment insignia on the sleeves of members of the Clydevalley Flute Band may have caused upset in Derry.

Billy Moore, General Secretary of the Apprentice Boys, had said: “I’m sure we’d be quite pleased to meet anyone that genuinely wants to continue with the good work that’s already taking place."