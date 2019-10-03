Boris Johnson fails to name a single business in the North of Ireland that backs his Brexit proposals to the E.U.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, failed to name a single business in the North of Ireland that supports his Brexit proposals to the European Union.

Mr. Johnson was answering questions in the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon after he officially addressed a letter to the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. (Video/Image courtesy of Parliament TV)

The letter contained proposals put forward by the U.K. government as possible replacements to the backstop contained within Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

Mr. Johnson's proposals would see Northern Ireland remain in the E.U. single market for goods but leave the customs union - resulting in new customs checks.

The proposals have been supported by the D.U.P. but the Irish government in Dublin described Mr. Johnson's plan as "not fit for purpose".

M.P.s scrutinised Mr. Johnson's plan in the House Commons on Thursday.

Liberal Democrats M.P., Luciana Berger, asked the prime minister to

"Will the Prime Minister point to one business that moves goods in Northern Ireland that supports his plan?," asked Ms. Berger.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied: "I've met many businesses in Northern Ireland who want emphatically to get a deal and that is the overwhelming view of businesses in Northern Ireland.

"I hope, therefore, she [Ms. Berger] will support them in their ambition."

The U.K. is due to leave the E.U. at 11:00pm on October 31, 2019.