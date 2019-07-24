Boris Johnson premiership "a giant leap towards Irish unity", says Raymond McCartney

A Derry MLA has heralded Boris Johnson's election as leader of the British Conservative Party as "a giant leap towards Irish unity".

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney made the quip after Mr. Johnson's spectacular defeat of rival Jeremy Hunt in the run off to be the new Tory leader yesterday.

Prior to Mr. Johnson's installation as the new British Prime Minister this afternoon, Mr. McCartney tweeted a picture of a footprint on the surface of the moon with the caption: "Boris, one small step for Tory unity, a giant leap towards Irish unity!"

Meanwhile, the leading Irish bookmaker, Boyle Sports, has opened a book on Mr. Johnson.

He is 4/6 to still be the Prime Minister after the next British General Election and 7/4 to be replaced as Prime Minister in 2020.

It’s 3/10 that a ‘No Deal’ Brexit will be delivered before the end of 2019 with the clock ticking towards October 31.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was a special day for Boris Johnson and on Wednesday he will formally take over as Prime Minister succeeding Theresa May, who stepped down over her failure to get her Brexit Deal across.

"We make it 4/6 that Johnson will still be PM after the next general election with his first real hurdle coming on October 31 to determine the future of the Brexit deal”.